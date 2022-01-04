IDPH adopts CDC recommendation to shorten Pfizer boosters to 5 months

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is adopting the CDC recommendation to cut down the months for people who have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to get a booster.

People that received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine can now get an mRNA booster dose five months after their second shot.

Those that got the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine still have to wait six months before they can receive their booster.

According to IDPH, the CDC is recommending that extremely immunocompromised children aged 5 through 11 should receive a third dose of the vaccine 28 days after their second dose.

“Early evidence suggests that people who have received COVID -19 booster doses are better protected against severe illness from the new Omicron variant,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Shortening the time interval between the initial Pfizer series and boosters, as well as recommending a third dose for immunocompromised children will afford better protection to more people.”

The FDA authorized booster doses on Monday, Jan. 3, for children aged 12 through 15.

To find vaccination locations near you, visit the website or call 1-800-232-0233.

