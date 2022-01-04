IDOT Dist. 9 gearing up for first snowfall of 2022

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - State and county road crews are preparing for Thursday’s snowfall.

They will be bringing on additional staff and pre-treating bridges and overpasses with a brine solution.

“We’re really in good shape, we kind of pride ourselves on having enough manpower, equipment and materials to work in harmony to handle events like this,” said Rob Graeff, IDOT District 9 operations engineer.

Graeff said his supply of rock salt is stocked and ready to be applied to snow-covered roadways.

“Right now, we’re at 86 percent of full capacity, so we’re well prepared if an event hits,” said Graeff.

Snow plow drivers are told to be ready for longer than normal shifts.

“Right now, they’re just working their 8-hour shifts, so unless we activate, if we go into warning, then we will activate the night shift and the day shift crews and we’ll work those guys around the clock until we reach the all clear,” said Graeff.

Now, it’s just a waiting game for the first snowfall.

“In the case that we do have some winter weather on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, depending on what forecast you look at, we’re well prepared to handle that event with rock salt and our plows out running,” said Graeff.

Graeff shared some driving reminders for all who may hit the roadways.

“Take your time, make sure someone is aware of your route, and what time you’re arrival is. Make sure your cell phones, your mobile devices are charged up and just be careful take your time.”

And with this being the first real batch of winter weather, Graeff said he knows his team is ready.

“Plows are all ready in the back, we are ready and activated because we’ve had a couple false alarms earlier this year. So we’re ready for anything that comes up,” he said.

Make sure you stick with our First Alert Weather Coverage to see when and how much snowfall is going to hit.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.