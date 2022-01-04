Heartland Votes
Advertisement

IDOT Dist. 9 gearing up for first snowfall of 2022

By Colin Baillie
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - State and county road crews are preparing for Thursday’s snowfall.

They will be bringing on additional staff and pre-treating bridges and overpasses with a brine solution.

“We’re really in good shape, we kind of pride ourselves on having enough manpower, equipment and materials to work in harmony to handle events like this,” said Rob Graeff, IDOT District 9 operations engineer.

Graeff said his supply of rock salt is stocked and ready to be applied to snow-covered roadways.

“Right now, we’re at 86 percent of full capacity, so we’re well prepared if an event hits,” said Graeff.

Snow plow drivers are told to be ready for longer than normal shifts.

“Right now, they’re just working their 8-hour shifts, so unless we activate, if we go into warning, then we will activate the night shift and the day shift crews and we’ll work those guys around the clock until we reach the all clear,” said Graeff.

Now, it’s just a waiting game for the first snowfall.

“In the case that we do have some winter weather on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, depending on what forecast you look at, we’re well prepared to handle that event with rock salt and our plows out running,” said Graeff.

Graeff shared some driving reminders for all who may hit the roadways.

“Take your time, make sure someone is aware of your route, and what time you’re arrival is. Make sure your cell phones, your mobile devices are charged up and just be careful take your time.”

And with this being the first real batch of winter weather, Graeff said he knows his team is ready.

“Plows are all ready in the back, we are ready and activated because we’ve had a couple false alarms earlier this year. So we’re ready for anything that comes up,” he said.

Make sure you stick with our First Alert Weather Coverage to see when and how much snowfall is going to hit.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They were informed that shots had been fired and a person was down.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating shooting death in Reynolds County
On Thursday, we are tracking a system that could bring snow to the Heartland.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting
According to KSP, shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper fired his...
Ky. State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in Graves Co.
Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues starting Monday.
COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

Latest News

Tamatha Crowson is lifting weights at 180 Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
Fitness center talks online coaching, accountability
Being a new mother comes with many challenges. That’s why Barb McKeon with Birthright of Cape...
Cape Girardeau organization provides support for new, expecting moms
By The Bushel 1/4/22
By The Bushel 1/4/22
A snow plow clears snow across a parking lot.
Heartland prepares for bad weather