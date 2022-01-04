Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland prepares for bad weather

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After last week’s record-breaking temperatures, the Heartland is now preparing for some much colder weather.

With snow and ice expected later this week, snow removal workers are prepared to keep the streets safe.

Chris Martin owns Martin Outdoors. He said it’s important to provide snow removal and ice pre-treating services so folks can continue their daily routine in bad weather.

“People can get out, get their groceries, do the things they need to. Get to doctors’ appointments and stuff like that. Get to work, so you can make money,” said Martin.

Cape Girardeau Public Works Director Stan Polivick said city workers are already preparing for bad weather by treating the streets early.

“We started this morning with putting out brine. On some of our areas as noted as being problem areas for slick spots. In smaller events which is what this seems to be,” said Polivick.

Brine is a pre-treatment of salt water, which helps prevent icing.

Polivick said even in the event of heavy snowfall, the city is prepared to move it.

“We’ll be ready with salt spreaders. They’re not sure yet, apparently, if this is going to be enough to plow. But if it is, we’ll be ready for that,” said Polivick.

Currently, the city is seeing about a 10 percent shortage of workers, but with light snow expected, they should be fine.

“We’ve actually been contacted by a couple of former employees who are retired. They have offered, if we need them, we might be able to bring them back on a contract basis,” said Polivick.

Polivick reminded people that in bad weather condition, it’s best practice to give snow plows and salt trucks plenty of space to do their jobs.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They were informed that shots had been fired and a person was down.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating shooting death in Reynolds County
On Thursday, we are tracking a system that could bring snow to the Heartland.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting
According to KSP, shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper fired his...
Ky. State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in Graves Co.
Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues starting Monday.
COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

Latest News

Tamatha Crowson is lifting weights at 180 Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
Fitness center talks online coaching, accountability
Being a new mother comes with many challenges. That’s why Barb McKeon with Birthright of Cape...
Cape Girardeau organization provides support for new, expecting moms
The first baby of 2022 born at SoutheastHEALTH was a little girl.
1st baby of 2022 born at SoutheastHEALTH
IDOT gets prepared for the winter.
IDOT winter preparations