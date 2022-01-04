Heartland prepares for bad weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After last week’s record-breaking temperatures, the Heartland is now preparing for some much colder weather.

With snow and ice expected later this week, snow removal workers are prepared to keep the streets safe.

Chris Martin owns Martin Outdoors. He said it’s important to provide snow removal and ice pre-treating services so folks can continue their daily routine in bad weather.

“People can get out, get their groceries, do the things they need to. Get to doctors’ appointments and stuff like that. Get to work, so you can make money,” said Martin.

Cape Girardeau Public Works Director Stan Polivick said city workers are already preparing for bad weather by treating the streets early.

“We started this morning with putting out brine. On some of our areas as noted as being problem areas for slick spots. In smaller events which is what this seems to be,” said Polivick.

Brine is a pre-treatment of salt water, which helps prevent icing.

Polivick said even in the event of heavy snowfall, the city is prepared to move it.

“We’ll be ready with salt spreaders. They’re not sure yet, apparently, if this is going to be enough to plow. But if it is, we’ll be ready for that,” said Polivick.

Currently, the city is seeing about a 10 percent shortage of workers, but with light snow expected, they should be fine.

“We’ve actually been contacted by a couple of former employees who are retired. They have offered, if we need them, we might be able to bring them back on a contract basis,” said Polivick.

Polivick reminded people that in bad weather condition, it’s best practice to give snow plows and salt trucks plenty of space to do their jobs.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.