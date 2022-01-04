Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson appoints 3 to fill Heartland vacancies, Southeast Mo. State board

Governor Mike Parson has appointed two people to fill county clerk vacancies in the Heartland...
Governor Mike Parson has appointed two people to fill county clerk vacancies in the Heartland and a Bernie man to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors.(Office of Governor Mike Parson)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has appointed two people to fill county clerk vacancies in the Heartland and a Bernie man to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors.

The three appointments were of seven the governor made on Monday, January 3.

Gov. Parson picked Amy Brown to be the next New Madrid County Clerk and Michael Williams to be the next Ripley County Clerk.

Brown, of New Madrid, is currently a specialist with the New Madrid County Soil and Water Conservation District. She previously served as the Deputy Clerk for the New Madrid County Collector’s Office and Deputy Clerk for the New Madrid County Clerk’s Office.

Williams, of Doniphan, has worked more than 24 years with US Bank, most recently as the Branch Manager in the Doniphan Market. He currently serves on the Ripley County Transit Board, the Current River Sheltered Workshop Board, the Doniphan Neighborhood Assistance Program, the Ripley County Community Partnership Board and the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce.

Parson also picked businessman David C. Martin to be the newest member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governor. Martin serves as managing owner and operator of three companies: Martin Landgrading, Martin Rice Company and Martin Grain Company. He also serves on the Missouri Rice Advisory Board, the Rice Foundation Board and the USA Rice Farm Policy Task Force. Martin is currently the chairman of the Missouri Rice Research and Merchandising Council.

Martin is not a stranger to the university. He earned his Bachelor of Science in agribusiness from Southeast Missouri State University.

The following are the other appointments Gov. Parson made on Monday:

  • Sandy Dustman, of Jamesport, was appointed as the Daviess County Circuit Clerk.
  • Stephanie Vestal, of Marshfield, was appointed as the Webster County Circuit Clerk.
  • Dr. William Anson Elliott, of Fair Grove, was appointed to the Missouri State University Board of Governors.
  • Ann Kampeter, of Holts Summit, was appointed to the Missouri State University Board of Governors.
  • Dexter Martin, of Florissant, was appointed to the Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents.
  • Valerie Patton, of Saint Louis, was appointed to the Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents.
  • Harry Roberts, of Saint Joseph, was appointed as the Missouri Military Advocate.
  • Ericka Baxter, of Highlandville, was appointed to the Air Conservation Commission.

