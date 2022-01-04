Fitness center talks online coaching, accountability

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 2022 is here and that means folks are taking on their New Year’s resolutions.

Fitness centers around the area said they have seen more people wanting to work out recently.

One gym in Cape Girardeau said they are seeing more online interest lately due to COVID concerns.

“The online virtual coaching is the place where we are seeing the most increase in membership,” 180 Fitness Director Tamatha Crowson said. “I think that because there’s a lot of people that are coming down with COVID right now. It’s very contagious. It just feels safer to people to maybe do things from their home.”

Crowson said they still want someone that can help them remain on track as they keep pushing forward through their fitness program.

“Accountability is really the main thing people are looking for,” Crowson said. “Anybody can get online and get a workout and get a diet but having somebody in your corner that can help you get motivated and stay motivated and know exactly what to do, that’s what people are really looking for.”

