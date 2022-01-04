Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Bowling Green Thursday

Jill Biden (AP)
Jill Biden (AP)(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Deputy FEMA administrator Erik Hooks will visit Bowling Green on Thursday.

The First Lady will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to observe recovery efforts following the December 11 tornadoes. Both women will also visit with volunteers who are assisting with tornado relief efforts.

The First Lady will also highlight the partnership between local and federal agencies that ensure Kentuckians are receiving the aid and relief they need.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, we are tracking a system that could bring snow to the Heartland.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting
Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues starting Monday.
COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois
They were informed that shots had been fired and a person was down.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating shooting death in Reynolds County
According to KSP, shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper fired his...
Ky. State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in Graves Co.

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The expected snow could make roads dangerous but it can also cause problems on your car.
Taking care of your car in cold weather
Carbondale begins it's Christmas tree recycling program for residents.
Christmas tree recycling program in Carbondale
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 234 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Watch Heartland Sports on 1/3 at 10 p.m.
Heartland Sports on 1/3 at 10 p.m.