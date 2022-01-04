Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunny, breezy and cold; tracking snow Thurs.

It's been cold enough in the Heartland for frost flowers to form in Madison County.
It's been cold enough in the Heartland for frost flowers to form in Madison County.(Source: cNews/Dominic)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s another cold morning in the Heartland! Wake-up temperatures are in the low to middle 20s.

Fog is also possible in a few southern locations early this morning.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and dry, but it will feel cold.

High temps will reach the low 40s for most, but southerly winds will make it feel more like the low to mid 30s.

Winds could gust up to 25 mph, with isolated higher gusts.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the 20s to low 30s by Wednesday morning.

We are tracking a system that could bring snow to the Heartland late Thursday morning into the afternoon.

Lisa Michaels says this doesn’t look like it will be a major snow event, but light accumulations could impact travel.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the latest models.

Rain chances return late Saturday and into Sunday with warmer temps back into the mid to upper 40s.

