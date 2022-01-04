Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 95 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

The additional deaths include two Saline County residents and one White County resident.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, as of Monday, January 3.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one under the age of 10, nine in their teens, three in their 20s, seven in their 30s, four in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s, three in their 70s, one in their 80s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
  • Male - 11 in their teens, seven in their 20s, five in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 70s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 40s
  • Male - one under the age of 1, two under the age of 10, one in their teens, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s

White County

  • Female - one under the age of 10, one in their teens, three in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s and two in their 60s
  • Male - one under the age of 1, one in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 40s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s

Currently, the health department reports Saline County has had a total of 5,492 positive cases, including 76 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,447 positive cases, including 35 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,039 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

