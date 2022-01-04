Heartland Votes
Advertisement

David Bowie’s extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The extensive catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music.

More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” and “Let’s Dance” are included. Financial details of the sale were not released.

Warner Chapell is the music publishing wing of Warner Music Group Corp. Bowie died in January 2016 after battling cancer for 18 months.

As a performer, Bowie had unpredictable range of styles, melding European jadedness with American rhythms and his ever-changing personas and wardrobes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, we are tracking a system that could bring snow to the Heartland.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting
They were informed that shots had been fired and a person was down.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating shooting death in Reynolds County
Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues starting Monday.
COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois
According to KSP, shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper fired his...
Ky. State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in Graves Co.

Latest News

Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Governor Mike Parson has appointed two people to fill county clerk vacancies in the Heartland...
Gov. Parson appoints 3 to fill Heartland vacancies, Southeast Mo. State board
Tri-State first responders remember Deputy Sean Riley
Funeral set for Deputy Sean Riley Tuesday morning
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop