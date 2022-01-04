Couple displaced in December tornado moved to apartment hit by New Year’s Day tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several more businesses and apartments are cleaning up damage after Saturday’s tornado.

One of the places hit by Saturday’s tornado was Ashton Parc Apartments-- where a large tree was knocked down and several apartments were damaged. Meghan Voigt and her boyfriend Alec Riehl are recent residents of the complex after they had to move there due to damage at their old apartment from the December 11 tornadoes.

“My mom had texted me and said, I don’t know if you can see this, but you need to get into the bathtub now,” Meghan said as she recalled her experience from December.

Meghan and Alec were both at their apartment the night the tornadoes hit. they were asleep when Meghan’s mom texted her but heard the alert when it went off. “That definitely woke us up because it’s like, it goes off regardless if your ringers are on or off,” she said.

Meghan added that Alec went outside because they had gotten a text from the complex that said they needed to go to the lowest level of the apartment. “It’s probably about six seconds after he opened the door. I just heard like, the wind had its like, own kind of like siren,” Meghan said, “I’ve been through a tornado before back in 2012. And it was and I knew the noise.”

She called him back in and they went to sit in the bathtub.

“Probably about 10 seconds after we got to the bathtub, we could just feel our whole buildings start to shake. And then it just sounded like a freight train was going through our building. And we thought for sure whenever we got out of the bathroom that our like our living room was gonna be like gone. Like it just sounded like everything was just like hitting against our building and stuff,” she said.

After that tornado, they ended up needing to find a new place to live, which at first was hard to do.

“It was a big struggle and we got a lot of just like hung up phones and stuff because no one would ever do it,” Meghan said

Both Meghan and Alec are graduating from WKU in six months and they found that several places have rental contracts for a full year. Finally, they were able to talk to someone who was able to help them. “They said that they would make an exception so luckily we’re able to find this place and we thought we were moving completely far away from previous damage,” she said.

The place that allowed them to do a six-month lease was Ashton Parc Apartments. The complex ended up being one of the areas hit with damage in Saturday’s recent storms. Meghan was in Indiana at the time, but her Alec was in Bowling Green and working at the mall.

”I thought it would have just had something to do with like security or they were just testing the alarm. But then like, about 10 seconds after, everyone else’s phones are going off at the exact same time,’’ Riehl said. “So, it just got really crazy. And then everything cleared out, everybody cleared out the mall super fast. And I was actually pretty surprised it was really packed. And I didn’t know how they were going to fit everybody into the designated tornado shelters. But it seemed like a majority of the people just left them all and we closed the gates as fast as possible.”

When he went back to their apartment, Alec noticed several fire trucks around, along with a tree halfway on the building and in the spot his car would have been in.

“I really quickly realized that I was just following a bunch of fire trucks back into our apartment,” Riel said. “And as soon as I pull into the complex, they’re all surrounding my unit.”

He added that he was very fortunate he ended up working that day. Both said they are just glad to be safe.

