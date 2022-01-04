Heartland Votes
Christmas tree recycling program in Carbondale

By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - If you just took down the real Christmas tree you enjoyed over the holidays, you may want to check to see if your community can help you recycle it.

In Carbondale, the city’s forestry division kicked off its curbside Christmas tree recycling program.

From Monday, January 3 through Friday, January 28, residents can put their trees curbside on their normal trash collection day.

The department notes the actual collection and chipping of the trees will happen the following day.

Residents can drop-off their tree at one of the following sites:

  • The Public Works Complex on North Michaels Street (drop of at main gate)
  • The Parrish Park parking lot on West Sunset Drive (at the east end of the parking lot)
  • The Attucks Park parking lot on North Wall Street (the south parking lot)

For more information or questions, contact the Maintenance Environmental Services Office at 618-457-3275 or to the City Forester at 618-549-5302 extension 332.

