82 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 82 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, January 4.

The newly reported cases include:

0-4 years - 3

5-11 years - 7

12-17 years - 10

18-64 years - 54

65 and up - 8

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 293

Released from isolation - 4,899

Deaths - 80

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

