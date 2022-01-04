82 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 82 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, January 4.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-4 years - 3
- 5-11 years - 7
- 12-17 years - 10
- 18-64 years - 54
- 65 and up - 8
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 293
- Released from isolation - 4,899
- Deaths - 80
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
