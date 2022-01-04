Heartland Votes
82 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 82 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, January 4.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 82 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, January 4.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 3
  • 5-11 years - 7
  • 12-17 years - 10
  • 18-64 years - 54
  • 65 and up - 8

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 293
  • Released from isolation - 4,899
  • Deaths - 80

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

