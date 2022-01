CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first baby of 2022 born at SoutheastHEALTH was a little girl.

According to the hospital’s Facebook post, Blakely was born at 3:32 p.m. on Monday, January 3.

She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.

