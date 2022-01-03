Tracking snow on Thursday

Winter has certainly arrived, and the cold is here to stay for much of the week. In fact, accumulating snowfall is even possible on Thursday. Today and tonight will be dry, but cold. Lows tonight will dip back into the 20s across much of the area. On Tuesday, temperatures will get back into the 40s, but with breezy southerly winds back, feels like temperatures will hang in the 30s for the afternoon hours. Thursday we are tracking a system that could bring snow to the Heartland. Right now it is way too early to talk about exact totals, but accumulating snow is certainly possible. It also looks like travel could be impacted.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.