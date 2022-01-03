SIU postpones men’s basketball games due to COVID-19

Heartland Votes
Southern Illinois University postponed two Saluki men’s basketball games because of COVID-19 protocols for health and safety.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University postponed two Saluki men’s basketball games because of COVID-19 protocols for health and safety.

According to SIU, the games against Loyola University on Sunday, January 2, and Drake University on Wednesday have been postponed.

Both were home games.

The Missouri Valley Conference office will try to reschedule the games, if possible.

SIU said tickets for both games will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

The next scheduled game for the Salukis is on Saturday, Jan. 8 against Valparaiso University in Indiana.

