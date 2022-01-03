Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Powerball jackpot grows to $540 million

If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.(WTVM, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone still has the chance to become the first Powerball jackpot winner of 2022.

The lottery’s jackpot has jumped to $540 million after no one won in Saturday night’s drawing.

The next drawing comes Monday night.

If someone wins, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.

No one has won the jackpot in almost three months.

Powerball says the overall odds of winning the top prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting
It will be a blustery, cold and cloudy day in Cape Girardeau.
First Alert: Coldest night since last February
Missouri raises minimum wage to $11.15 per hour, no increase in Arkansas for 2022
Man accused of stealing copper wire from Mayfield Electric and Water Systems
Betty Hayes, 88 of Holliday, Mo., was reported missing on Dec. 17.
Police in Missouri ask for help in finding missing 88-year-old woman

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Governor JB Pritzker held a briefing on the surge of COVID-19 case in Illinois on Monday,...
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 briefing
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update