Mo. State Hwy. Patrol reports 0 deadly traffic crashes, drownings or boating deaths over New Year’s holiday

(KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported zero traffic deaths over the New Year’s holiday.

They also reported no drownings, nor boating deaths.

According to the report, no one was killed in a traffic crash during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 30 and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 2.

2022 New Year’s holiday traffic statistics included:

Traffic crashes - 406

Traffic crash injuries - 91

Traffic crash deaths - 0

DWI - 94

According to the highway patrol, last year during the 78-hour New Year’s counting period, there were 1,247 traffic crashes statewide. In those crashes, six people were killed and another 389 people were injured.

During the 2021 New Year’s holiday, troopers worked 173 crashes including three deaths and 48 injuries. Troopers arrested 94 people for driving while impaired.

