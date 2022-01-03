Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating shooting death in Reynolds County
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house about a burglary in progress on Dec. 29, 2021.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, there is an active investigation underway.
They were informed that shots had been fired and a person was down.
The statement says that deputies found a person deceased inside the home.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted.
The Division of Drug and Crime Control arrived to investigate.
