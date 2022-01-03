Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating shooting death in Reynolds County

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house about a burglary in progress on Dec. 29, 2021.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, there is an active investigation underway.

They were informed that shots had been fired and a person was down.

The statement says that deputies found a person deceased inside the home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control arrived to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.