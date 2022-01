MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A mandatory meeting was scheduled for demolition contractors working in Mayfield.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the meeting will be Tuesday, January 4 at 5 p.m. at the Mayfield Shopping Plaza at 1102 Paris Road in Mayfield.

They will discuss asbestos abatement requirements.

