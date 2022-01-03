Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man diagnosed with rare cancer learns to fly

By Adam Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Andrew Weaver, a 23-year-old welder from Melbourne, Arkansas. Andrew has been learning how to fly for the past nine months. His curiosity sparked after getting the opportunity to fly for the first time at 21.

In the last three years, Andrew has learned a lot about life and has lived it to the fullest.

That’s because Andrew was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors.

It’s so rare there have only been around 200 cases discovered since it was first found in the late ‘80s.

“This gets my mind off everything, honestly. Let’s me learn something, keep my hands busy, and my mind going,” says Weaver.

Even though he’s lived a harder life than most, Andrew’s message shines a light on a misconception many have.

“Don’t waste the time you have left. Get out and conquer things. You know just because you’re sick, don’t let that get to you. You got to keep going,” says Weaver.

A few other things Andrew has recently got to do is go hunting with Ted Nugent, an elk hunt in North Dakota, and he recently got married to his long-time girlfriend.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, we are tracking a system that could bring snow to the Heartland.
First Alert: Tracking snow for Thurs.
Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting
Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues starting Monday.
COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois
They were informed that shots had been fired and a person was down.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating shooting death in Reynolds County
According to KSP, shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper fired his...
Ky. State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in Graves Co.

Latest News

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 234 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
From left to right: Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson, Arrowleaf Board Member Artie McBride, TJay...
Food pantry to celebrate opening in Cairo, Ill.
Governor JB Pritzker held a briefing on the surge of COVID-19 case in Illinois on Monday,...
Gov. Pritzker gives update on surge of COVID-19 cases in Ill.
Governor Pritzker gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Ill.
Gov. Pritzker covid-19 update
The Perry County Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, January 3.
71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.