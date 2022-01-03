Long-time JALC attorney passes away at 84

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A long-time John A. Logan College attorney passes away at 84.

John Huffman, a partner with Gilbert, Huffman, Prosser, Hewson and Barke passed away on December 30.

According to JALC, Huffman was a highly respected attorney focusing on Labor Law, Employment Law and School Law cases. He spent decades as legal council to JALC.

“John Huffman was a tremendous Lawyer and someone you wanted on your side. But to me, what stands out is how fair he was to everyone,” said JALC Board Chair Bill Kilquist. “If he was negotiating a contract, he strived to find the best possible solution for both parties.”

Kilquist added that Huffman was “exceptionally compassionate towards those facing difficult times.”

“If someone was facing hard times because of substance abuse or other issues, John did everything he could to help them. He was just an incredible person, and I will miss him dearly.”

According to JALC, final arrangements are incomplete at this time.

