Ky. State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in Graves Co.

According to KSP, shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper fired his weapon, hitting a subject inside the vehicle and ending the chase.(WBKO)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A trooper-involved shooting is under investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, it happened at 11:20 a.m. on Friday, December 31.

State police say its Post 1 dispatch was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield.

They said the Glasgow Police Department first responded to the incident and became involved in a vehicle pursuit where shots were fired at officers.

The chase ended when police lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later, KSP troopers found a vehicle matching the description from the armed robbery and a second chase began.

According to KSP, shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper fired his weapon, hitting a subject inside the vehicle and ending the chase.

A man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, released and transported to the McCracken County Jail.

Troopers say a second subject was also arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

