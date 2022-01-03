Ky. State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A trooper-involved shooting is under investigation.
According to Kentucky State Police, it happened at 11:20 a.m. on Friday, December 31.
State police say its Post 1 dispatch was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield.
They said the Glasgow Police Department first responded to the incident and became involved in a vehicle pursuit where shots were fired at officers.
The chase ended when police lost sight of the vehicle.
A short time later, KSP troopers found a vehicle matching the description from the armed robbery and a second chase began.
According to KSP, shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper fired his weapon, hitting a subject inside the vehicle and ending the chase.
A man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, released and transported to the McCracken County Jail.
Troopers say a second subject was also arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.
