Heartland Votes
Graves County, Mayfield Independent Schools to resume classes following tornado

Plans have been made to reopen Graves County and Mayfield Independent Schools following the December 10 tornado.(WAFB)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Schools will resume classes following the December 10 tornado and the holiday break.

School leaders said students will return to the classroom on Monday, January 3.

The district also said they will continue to work with families affected by the tornado and their individual needs.

Counselor and additional support will be available.

Mayfield Independent Schools will resume classes on Monday, Jan. 10.

Ahead of classes starting back up, school leaders are asking parents to visit their website to fill out a “Back To School After the Storm” form.

The form is to help the district in rebuilding bus routes and to make accommodations for students who have had to move out of the district for housing/shelter reasons.

