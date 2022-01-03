Graves Co. School District returns to class after tornado

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County School District is back in session for the second half of the school year.

They are coming back from several weeks off for Christmas break and after a devastating tornado that ripped through the area on December 10.

Graves County Middle School Principal Jonathan Miller said it’s good to see students return back to the classroom.

“We’ve seen students hugging each other, teachers loving on their kids and really just making a bigger sense of community,” Miller said. “Things that we normally took for granted before we had these tornadoes.”

Miller said they do have counselors available for the students to talk to district wide if they need it.

“We have mental health personnel here on staff,” Miller said. “We have a couple full time counselors here. Then we have an outside agency that works with us. Also, neighboring school districts have lent a helping hand in many ways, and counselors. Having counselors is one of those.”

Miller also said it’s good to see the students, parents and staff interact with one another and get back to some normalcy.

