Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday

Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on the surge of COVID-19 case in Illinois on Monday, January 3 at 1 p.m.(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on the surge of COVID-19 case in Illinois on Monday, January 3 at 1 p.m.

The governor’s update will be held at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH),128,246 new COVID-19 cases and 386 new deaths were reported December 23 through Dec. 30.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 23 through Dec. 29 is 14.4 percent.

IDPH said a total of 19,176,277 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state and more than 64 of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

