Food pantry to celebrate opening in Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Arrowleaf Open House will celebrate the opening of its food pantry on Monday, January 3.

It will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The food pantry is located at 1401 Washington Ave.

On-site food donations will be accepted.

According to its website, Arrowleaf’s mission is to help all of southern Illinois reach its full potential, and provide resources and opportunities to individuals of all ages.

