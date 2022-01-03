First Alert: Chilly Monday

(KFVS) - Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies early this morning, but clouds will quickly move out giving us a sunny start to the week.

Lisa Michaels says it will be very cold this morning with actual air temps in the upper teens to 20s. However, winds will cause a wind chill factor in the single digits to teens.

Heading into the afternoon, anticipate needing a winter coat as cooler air stays around. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-30s.

Tonight, mostly clear skies with sub-freezing temps returning into the lower 20s.

Dry weather conditions hold up through Wednesday.

On Thursday, there is a chance of light snow in the forecast that could cause minor accumulations. A surge of very frigid air will push back in causing high temperatures back in the 20s by the end of the week.

Wind chill values will also be in the low negative digits to the low positive digits.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.