Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 244 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 29-Jan. 2

The Egyptian Health Department reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 between December 29 and...
The Egyptian Health Department reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 between December 29 and January 2.(WBRC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 between December 29 and January 2.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - two under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, 11 in their teens, 15 in their 20s, 16 in their 30s, 15 in their 40s, 12 in their 50s, 10 in their 60s, six in their 70s, five in their 80s and one in their 90s
  • Male - three under the age of 1, three under the age of 5, eight in their teens, 12 in their 20s, 13 in their 30s, 10 in their 40s, 11 in their 50s, four in their 60s, four in their 70s, one in their 80s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress

Gallatin County

  • Female - two in their teens, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 70s
  • Male - one under the age of 5, two in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s

White County

  • Female - three under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, four in their teens, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and four in their 80s
  • Male - two under the age of 1, one under the age of 10, three in their teen, seven in their 20s, five in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s and one in their 70s

As of Monday, Jan. 3, the health department reported Saline County has had a total of 5,428 positive cases, including 74 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,428 positive cases, including 33 deaths and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,027 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting
It will be a blustery, cold and cloudy day in Cape Girardeau.
First Alert: Coldest night since last February
Missouri raises minimum wage to $11.15 per hour, no increase in Arkansas for 2022
Man accused of stealing copper wire from Mayfield Electric and Water Systems
Betty Hayes, 88 of Holliday, Mo., was reported missing on Dec. 17.
Police in Missouri ask for help in finding missing 88-year-old woman

Latest News

From left to right: Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson, Arrowleaf Board Member Artie McBride, TJay...
Food pantry to celebrate opening in Cairo, Ill.
Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare...
COVID cases rise as kids head back to school
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina
Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues starting Monday.
COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois