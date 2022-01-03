Egyptian Health Dept. reports 244 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 29-Jan. 2
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 between December 29 and January 2.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - two under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, 11 in their teens, 15 in their 20s, 16 in their 30s, 15 in their 40s, 12 in their 50s, 10 in their 60s, six in their 70s, five in their 80s and one in their 90s
- Male - three under the age of 1, three under the age of 5, eight in their teens, 12 in their 20s, 13 in their 30s, 10 in their 40s, 11 in their 50s, four in their 60s, four in their 70s, one in their 80s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
Gallatin County
- Female - two in their teens, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 70s
- Male - one under the age of 5, two in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
White County
- Female - three under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, four in their teens, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and four in their 80s
- Male - two under the age of 1, one under the age of 10, three in their teen, seven in their 20s, five in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s and one in their 70s
As of Monday, Jan. 3, the health department reported Saline County has had a total of 5,428 positive cases, including 74 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,428 positive cases, including 33 deaths and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,027 positive cases, including 10 deaths.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.