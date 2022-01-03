Cold weather drives up calls for heating services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With temperatures taking a tumble, there’s no doubt you’re home heating system will be working overtime this week.

If you’re unit needs some fixing, don’t expect it to be quick.

”The phones started ringing yesterday still ringing today,” said Greg Brown.

It’s going to be a busy week for Greg Brown and his staff at Aire Solutions. Some of these calls are an easy fix.

“We run up on a number of dirty filters. We run up on a number of just regular wear and tear stuff to equipment that’s 20-plus years old,” said Brown.

Others can be a challenge, especially with temperatures dropping into the 20s.

“The colder it gets out the more it runs the more stress it puts on it and you know it could be time to replace it,” said Brown.

One of those calls came in from Cape landlord Zaelin Swann.

“This is actually my first time, but this is an old house and it’s overdue for this sort of maintenance,” said Swann.

Swann said he noticed a few problems at this rental on Benton Street. So, he wanted a professional to come out and take a look.

“I noticed a lot of dust accumulation and sometimes the heater would run all day,” said Swann.

As his crews keep working, Brown said they’re dealing with a big-time supply chain issue. It’s causing jobs that should take two or three days to drag into weeks.

“One week you’ll be fighting to get a thermostat or whatever it may be the next week it’s totally something else. Getting equipment has been a fight this year,” said Brown.

It’s one he hopes will be resolved in the New Year. In the meantime, he suggests having your heating system checked out before you actually need to use it.

“That way it can save you a lot of heartache when it does get 20 degrees out,” said Brown.

Greg Brown also suggests checking your windows to make sure they are sealed properly to keep the warm air inside.

