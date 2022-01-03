Cold tonight. Slightly warmer on Tuesday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. With clear skies and light winds this evening, temperatures will drop quickly into the middle and upper 20s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s.

Tuesday will start of sunny but a few high clouds will move in late in the day. Southerly winds will increase as well around 15MPH gusting at times over 25MPH. Highs will reach the lower to middle 40s but with the gusty southerly winds, it will feel much colder.

We are monitoring the threat for snow later this week. Another front will move through the area on Wednesday. Behind this front, a disturbance will move across the Heartland. Right now it appears this system will be capable of producing light snow. We will continue to keep you up to date.

