Chilly Monday Morning!

Sunny & cool this afternoon...
Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.
Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.(Source: cNews/Jane Rhoden)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies early this morning, but clouds will quickly move out giving us a sunny start to the week. It will be very cold this morning with actual air temps in the upper teens to 20s. However, winds will cause a wind chill factor in the single digits to teens. Heading into the afternoon anticipate needing a winter coat as cooler air stays around. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s.

Tonight, mostly clear skies with sub-freezing temps returning into the lower 20s.

Dry weather conditions hold up through Wednesday. Thursday there is a chance of light snow in the forecast that could cause minor accumulations. Then a surge of very frigid air pushes back in causing high temperatures back in the 20s by the end of the week. Wind chill values will also be in the low negative digits to the low positive digits.

-Lisa

