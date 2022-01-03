Heartland Votes
71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, January 3.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, January 3.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 6
  • 5-11 years - 3
  • 12-17 years - 1
  • 18-64 years - 51
  • 65 and up - 10

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 236
  • Released from isolation - 4,874
  • Deaths - 80

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

