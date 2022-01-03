71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, January 3.

The newly reported cases include:

0-4 years - 6

5-11 years - 3

12-17 years - 1

18-64 years - 51

65 and up - 10

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 236

Released from isolation - 4,874

Deaths - 80

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.