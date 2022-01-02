Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man accused of stealing copper wire from Mayfield Electric and Water Systems

(Live 5/File)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Police Department responded to a report of someone cutting wire on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The call was from the area of South 12 Street and West College.

According to the police department, Jason Kimbrough, 42, of Sheffield, Ala., was in possession of a truck load of copper wire that he had been cutting.

Mayfield Electric and Water Systems (MEW) confirmed that the wire was theirs, and took possession of the stolen property.

Kimbrough was transported to the Graves County Jail RC Center, where he will be transported to another jail in one of the surrounding western Kentucky counties.

Kimbrough was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Operating on a Suspended Operator’s License.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Hayes, 88 of Holliday, Mo., was reported missing on Dec. 17.
Police in Missouri ask for help in finding missing 88-year-old woman
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today because there is a threat of flash flooding...
First Alert: Winter weather blows in overnight
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Natalie B. Wilson was arrested...
Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
Darius D. Sullivan (left) and Xandria A. Harris (right) were arrested in connection with a...
2 arrested in connection with shooting, killing of 1 Illinois police officer and wounding another

Latest News

Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting
Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency due to severe weather.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather
Some of the sirens in Graves County were damaged during the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
Graves County to re-test storm sirens Friday at noon
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
How tornado victims can get housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources, laundry services, find lost pets