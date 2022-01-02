Man accused of stealing copper wire from Mayfield Electric and Water Systems

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Police Department responded to a report of someone cutting wire on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The call was from the area of South 12 Street and West College.

According to the police department, Jason Kimbrough, 42, of Sheffield, Ala., was in possession of a truck load of copper wire that he had been cutting.

Mayfield Electric and Water Systems (MEW) confirmed that the wire was theirs, and took possession of the stolen property.

Kimbrough was transported to the Graves County Jail RC Center, where he will be transported to another jail in one of the surrounding western Kentucky counties.

Kimbrough was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Operating on a Suspended Operator’s License.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.