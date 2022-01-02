Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Cold, wind and even some snow!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A winter ‘reality check’ for us today as this will be the coldest weather of the season so far, and there’s even a good chance some of us will  get a little snow!  The upper level part of yesterday’s storm will be moving through the region today so it will be cloudy, blustery and cold.  An upper system (which is going to surprise a lot of people in the southeastern U.S.)  will shoot northeast out of Arkansas across our southeastern counties today and move off to the east by evening.  As this happens, some light snow or snow flurries will develop over southeastern counties of the Heartland.  Most of it will be very light but some minor accumulations look possible over parts of Tn, Ky and the Bootheel.  Otherwise it will be blustery and cold, with highs near freezing but wind chill factors near 20.  Tonight will bring clearing skies and lighter winds, but it will still be the coldest night/morning of the winter thus far.

The week ahead will feature a brief warming trend for Monday thru Wednesday,  before another shot of arctic air moves in from the northwest by Thursday.  This system is looking colder with time, as an upper low rolls through the Great Lakes with some serious winter weather.  We could pick up a quick shot of light snow early Thursday, but the main effect will be cold and blustery conditions again Thursday into Friday,  before a warming trend returns next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Hayes, 88 of Holliday, Mo., was reported missing on Dec. 17.
Police in Missouri ask for help in finding missing 88-year-old woman
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today because there is a threat of flash flooding...
First Alert: Winter weather blows in overnight
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Natalie B. Wilson was arrested...
Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
Darius D. Sullivan (left) and Xandria A. Harris (right) were arrested in connection with a...
2 arrested in connection with shooting, killing of 1 Illinois police officer and wounding another

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 1/1
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 1/1
Watch First Alert Weather on 1/1 at 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather on 1/1 at 6 p.m.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook