First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A winter ‘reality check’ for us today as this will be the coldest weather of the season so far, and there’s even a good chance some of us will get a little snow! The upper level part of yesterday’s storm will be moving through the region today so it will be cloudy, blustery and cold. An upper system (which is going to surprise a lot of people in the southeastern U.S.) will shoot northeast out of Arkansas across our southeastern counties today and move off to the east by evening. As this happens, some light snow or snow flurries will develop over southeastern counties of the Heartland. Most of it will be very light but some minor accumulations look possible over parts of Tn, Ky and the Bootheel. Otherwise it will be blustery and cold, with highs near freezing but wind chill factors near 20. Tonight will bring clearing skies and lighter winds, but it will still be the coldest night/morning of the winter thus far.

The week ahead will feature a brief warming trend for Monday thru Wednesday, before another shot of arctic air moves in from the northwest by Thursday. This system is looking colder with time, as an upper low rolls through the Great Lakes with some serious winter weather. We could pick up a quick shot of light snow early Thursday, but the main effect will be cold and blustery conditions again Thursday into Friday, before a warming trend returns next weekend.

