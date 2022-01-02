First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The weather system that gave our southeastern counties a glancing blow today will push east into eastern KY and TN overnight, with gradually clearing skies and decreasing winds in our region. This will be the coldest night since last February, with daybreak lows mainly in the teens. Winds will be light by daybreak, but still a wind chill factor to add to the discomfort. The first couple of days of the work week will be cool but nicer, with more sun and less wind. Highs tomorrow afternoon will still be mainly in the 30s, but should make it into the 40s by Tuesday.

Another shot of arctic air will blow in from the northwest Wednesday night into Thursday….bringing more very cold air to end the week. Weak upper energy may bring a bit of light snow or flurries with this system….so Thursday morning could be slick….but amounts look very light at this point. The weekend will see a return of southwest flow aloft, with milder temps and a chance of showers by late Saturday or Saturday night.

