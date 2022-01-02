Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Blustery, cold with light snow possible

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Winter coats, hats and gloves will be needed if you plan to spend any time outside today.

The coldest weather of the season has arrived.

Today will be blustery, cold and cloudy.

Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight. Wind chill factor will be in the upper teens and low 20s this morning.

This could allow any left over standing water or puddles on roads, parking lots and sidewalks to become slick.

Afternoon highs will be near freezing, but it will feel more like 20 degrees.

Some light snow or flurries will be possible over our southeastern counties as an upper system moves northeast from the south.

Snow will be very light, but some minor acculations are possible in parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and the Bootheel.

A winter weather advisory for light snow has been issued for Northwest Tennessee (though not officially for Lake...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, January 2, 2022

Skies will be clearing tonight with lighter winds, but it will still be the coldest night and Monday morning this winter season so far.

A brief warming trend begins Monday and lasts through Wednesday, before another shot of arctic air moves into the Heartland by Thursday.

Not only will it be cold, but the system could bring a shot of light snow early Thursday.

Blustery and cold conditions stick around through Friday ahead of another warming trend next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Hayes, 88 of Holliday, Mo., was reported missing on Dec. 17.
Police in Missouri ask for help in finding missing 88-year-old woman
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today because there is a threat of flash flooding...
First Alert: Winter weather blows in overnight
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Natalie B. Wilson was arrested...
Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
Darius D. Sullivan (left) and Xandria A. Harris (right) were arrested in connection with a...
2 arrested in connection with shooting, killing of 1 Illinois police officer and wounding another

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today because there is a threat of flash flooding...
First Alert: Winter weather blows in overnight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook