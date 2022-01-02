First Alert: Blustery, cold with light snow possible

(KFVS) - Winter coats, hats and gloves will be needed if you plan to spend any time outside today.

The coldest weather of the season has arrived.

Today will be blustery, cold and cloudy.

Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight. Wind chill factor will be in the upper teens and low 20s this morning.

This could allow any left over standing water or puddles on roads, parking lots and sidewalks to become slick.

Afternoon highs will be near freezing, but it will feel more like 20 degrees.

Some light snow or flurries will be possible over our southeastern counties as an upper system moves northeast from the south.

Snow will be very light, but some minor acculations are possible in parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and the Bootheel.

A winter weather advisory for light snow has been issued for Northwest Tennessee (though not officially for Lake... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, January 2, 2022

Skies will be clearing tonight with lighter winds, but it will still be the coldest night and Monday morning this winter season so far.

A brief warming trend begins Monday and lasts through Wednesday, before another shot of arctic air moves into the Heartland by Thursday.

Not only will it be cold, but the system could bring a shot of light snow early Thursday.

Blustery and cold conditions stick around through Friday ahead of another warming trend next weekend.

