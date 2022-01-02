15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Ridgely, Tennessee teen is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day.

The 15-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Nicholas Sampson just before 1 a.m. on January 1.

According to Dyersburg Police, officers found 20-year-old Smpson on Light Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, the Ridgely teen was identified as a suspect.

The teen turned himself over to the Dyersburg Police Department at approximately 1 p.m.

The 15-year-old was charged with first degree murder and ordered by the Dyer County Juvenile Court to be held in custody.

Dyersburg Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.