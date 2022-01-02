Heartland Votes
Advertisement

15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting

Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Dyersburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Ridgely, Tennessee teen is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day.

The 15-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Nicholas Sampson just before 1 a.m. on January 1.

According to Dyersburg Police, officers found 20-year-old Smpson on Light Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, the Ridgely teen was identified as a suspect.

The teen turned himself over to the Dyersburg Police Department at approximately 1 p.m.

The 15-year-old was charged with first degree murder and ordered by the Dyer County Juvenile Court to be held in custody.

Dyersburg Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Hayes, 88 of Holliday, Mo., was reported missing on Dec. 17.
Police in Missouri ask for help in finding missing 88-year-old woman
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today because there is a threat of flash flooding...
First Alert: Winter weather blows in overnight
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Natalie B. Wilson was arrested...
Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
Darius D. Sullivan (left) and Xandria A. Harris (right) were arrested in connection with a...
2 arrested in connection with shooting, killing of 1 Illinois police officer and wounding another

Latest News

Water over roadway signs have been posted on several Kentucky roads to warn drivers.
Heavy rains cause road closures in the Heartland
Darius D. Sullivan (left) and Xandria A. Harris (right) were arrested in connection with a...
2 arrested in connection with shooting, killing of 1 Illinois police officer and wounding another
Watch Heartland Sports on 1/1 at 6 p.m.
Heartland Sports on 1/1 at 6 p.m.
2 suspects arrested in the connection with a shooting that left one officer dead.
2 suspects arrested in shooting , one officer killed