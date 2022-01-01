Police in Missouri ask for help in finding missing 88-year-old woman

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in northeastern Missouri are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 88-year-old woman who has not been heard from since Thursday evening, December 16.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said family of Betty Hayes believed she was at her home in Holliday, Mo. on Thursday, but after having no contact with her, they reported her missing the following afternoon.

An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for Hayes.

Police conducted an extensive ground and air search for Hayes Friday night and Saturday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, firefighters, volunteers and a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) aircraft participated in the large-scale search.

More searches have continued since that time by police, family, neighbors and friends, but there still has been no sign of Hayes.

Hayes has blonde and gray hair, blues eyes, weighs 86 pounds and is approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall. She was last seen wearing a dark colored stocking hat and a dark coat with purple sweat pants, but it is possible her clothing is different than before she was reported missing.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) continue to investigate Hayes’ disappearance.

“It’s important that we consider all possibilities and follow-up on all possible leads”, said Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston. “We are asking for anyone who may have had contact with Ms. Hayes leading up to the time she was reported missing to contact us with those details.”

Anyone who has seen or knows of Hayes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 660-327-4060.

