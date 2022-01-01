Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Medical leaders question decision to end state of emergency

A medical group representing most hospitals in the St. Louis region says it is disappointed in...
A medical group representing most hospitals in the St. Louis region says it is disappointed in Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s decision allowing a state of emergency to expire.(AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (AP) - A medical group representing most hospitals in the St. Louis region says it is disappointed in Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s decision allowing a state of emergency to expire, saying it removes flexibility that helped hospitals treat the onslaught of COVID-19 patients.

The Republican governor on Thursday announced he was letting the pandemic-related state of emergency expire as of the end of December.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Friday cited skyrocketing numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

The task force says the emergency order allowed expanded use of telehealth services, gave hospitals the ability to exceed licensed bed capacity, and eliminated barriers for testing and treating COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald A. Powell, of Morley, Mo., was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the...
Morley man charged with murder in shooting of Sikeston teen
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Natalie B. Wilson was arrested...
Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today because there is a threat of flash flooding...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today for threat of flash flooding, strong storms
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.
One person killed Thursday in deadly crash on Highway 53 near Butler County line

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri’s COVID-19 state of emergency will expire and will...
Gov. Parson to let Missouri’s COVID-19 state of emergency to expire
More than 16 thousand COVID patients in Missouri have died since the start of the pandemic.
Missouri reaches milestone of 1 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic
The Perry County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 30.
57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.