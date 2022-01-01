Medical leaders question decision to end state of emergency

MISSOURI (AP) - A medical group representing most hospitals in the St. Louis region says it is disappointed in Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s decision allowing a state of emergency to expire, saying it removes flexibility that helped hospitals treat the onslaught of COVID-19 patients.

The Republican governor on Thursday announced he was letting the pandemic-related state of emergency expire as of the end of December.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Friday cited skyrocketing numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

The task force says the emergency order allowed expanded use of telehealth services, gave hospitals the ability to exceed licensed bed capacity, and eliminated barriers for testing and treating COVID-19 patients.

