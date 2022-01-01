Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heavy rains cause road closure

Water over roadway signs have been posted on KY 1949/Wadesboro Road to alert drivers the...
Water over roadway signs have been posted on KY 1949/Wadesboro Road to alert drivers the highway is closed at the I-69 tunnel.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Heavy rain from overnight and early Saturday morning, January 1 could cause flash flooding over roadways in the Heartland.

Highway crews and first responders urge drivers not to travel on water covered streets. It only takes a few inches of water to sweep vehicles off of roadways.

As of 10 a.m., there is only one road reported closed because of high water.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), KY 1949/Wadesboro Road in Marshall County is closed at the I-69 tunnel at mile marker 7.38. Signs are posted to alert drivers. Parts of Marshall County saw heavy rain early this morning and more downpours are expected.

If you are traveling today, you can check current road conditions by clicking on the links below. Some road locations north of the Heartland could have ice and snow.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald A. Powell, of Morley, Mo., was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the...
Morley man charged with murder in shooting of Sikeston teen
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Natalie B. Wilson was arrested...
Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today because there is a threat of flash flooding...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today for threat of flash flooding, strong storms
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.
One person killed Thursday in deadly crash on Highway 53 near Butler County line

Latest News

The crash happened on Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 84 at 2:32 p.m.
Deadly 2-vehicle crash under investigation in Jefferson Co.
Murray man killed in 2-vehicle crash
Murray man killed in 2-vehicle crash
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in Calloway County on Monday...
Murray man killed in 2-vehicle crash
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects