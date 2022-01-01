Heavy rains cause road closure

(KFVS) - Heavy rain from overnight and early Saturday morning, January 1 could cause flash flooding over roadways in the Heartland.

Highway crews and first responders urge drivers not to travel on water covered streets. It only takes a few inches of water to sweep vehicles off of roadways.

As of 10 a.m., there is only one road reported closed because of high water.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), KY 1949/Wadesboro Road in Marshall County is closed at the I-69 tunnel at mile marker 7.38. Signs are posted to alert drivers. Parts of Marshall County saw heavy rain early this morning and more downpours are expected.

If you are traveling today, you can check current road conditions by clicking on the links below. Some road locations north of the Heartland could have ice and snow.

