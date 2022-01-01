First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A wet and stormy day is shaping up for the region as a surface low moves northeast out of Arkansas along a stalled front. The severe thunderstorm threat looks to be limited to the southeastern edge of our region (Bootheel, NW Tn and SW Ky) along and south of a frontal boundary, but the excessive rain threat will be more widespread on the cooler side of the front. Flood Watches are in effect for most of the region for today. Much colder air begins to blow in overnight, dropping temps to below freezing from west to east. This means that a few lingering showers of rain, sleet or even snow will be possible overnight, though precip should be light. And then for Sunday it will be blustery and much colder, with a chance of some light snow or snow showers during the morning as a trailing upper system moves over the region.

Winter is finally making an appearance as we get into early January. After a very cold and windy Sunday, Monday morning will be the coldest morning of the season thus far…though temps will begin to moderate by Monday afternoon into Tuesday. The next system to watch arrives mid-week, with a chance of some winter precip Wednesday night into Thursday. This is not looking like a major system right now, but may produce some slick travel especially for Thursday morning.

