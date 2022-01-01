First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a wet and stormy day, the rain shield was beginning to move out of the area from west to east this evening. As we go through the night, northwest winds will begin to increase and blow in colder air, and Sunday will bring a rude return of winter conditions. There could be some very light mixed precip overnight, but overall a bit of a lull and no accumulation is expected. (However, there could be some freezing of freestanding water as temps drop to below freezing later tonight.) Sunday will be blustery and cold with daytime temps right around freezing, and a significant wind chill due to the gusty northwest winds. In addition, the upper level part of today’s system will be dragging through the region and some models are spitting out some light snow or flurries on Sunday….with some very minor accumulations possible!

After a record warm December, the upcoming work week will be more like winter again. Monday will be the coldest morning of the season thus far with lows mainly in the teens….though temps will rebound for the first few days of the week. However, another shot of arctic air will give us a glancing blow by Thursday, along with some possible light snow. Highs on Thursday and Friday will once again be right around freezing, before warming up again next weekend.

