FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY

Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms will lift into the Heartland from the south late tonight. The biggest concern is for flash flooding tonight and through the day on Saturday. The southern half of the Heartland could see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Saturday evening. We will also be watching for stronger storms that could produce damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado possible tonight, but the threat is low. Heavy rain will be ongoing early Saturday. As a front moves through the Heartland, we will once again have to watch for some severe storms. Damaging winds would be the biggest concern with these storms, especially in our most southern and southeastern counties, but if we see some instability move into the area we could also see a quick spin up tornado. Behind the front much colder air takes over Saturday night and Sunday. There is a chance for some scattered snow showers on Sunday, but accumulations look minor. Feels like numbers on Sunday will be in the teens through most of the day.

