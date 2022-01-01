Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Feds issue security warning ahead of Capitol riot anniversary

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A security assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal officials are warning “threat actors” may take advantage of the upcoming anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to an intelligence assessment issued Thursday to state and local officials.

It does not cite any current specific or credible threats.

The assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.

It said lone offenders are the most likely to exploit the upcoming anniversary.

The assessment was prepared by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald A. Powell, of Morley, Mo., was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the...
Morley man charged with murder in shooting of Sikeston teen
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Natalie B. Wilson was arrested...
Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today because there is a threat of flash flooding...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today for threat of flash flooding, strong storms
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.
One person killed Thursday in deadly crash on Highway 53 near Butler County line

Latest News

Residents describe the fear and chaos of evacuating during the Marshall Fire in Colorado.
Man says he's thankful to escape fast-moving wildfire
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. His effort to...
Judge: Prince Andrew can’t halt sexual assault suit with claim that victim doesn’t live in US
Water over roadway signs have been posted on KY 1949/Wadesboro Road to alert drivers the...
Heavy rains cause road closures in the Heartland
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
Fire evacuees return to find destroyed homes in the Denver suburbs on Saturday.
Fire evacuees return to find homes burned