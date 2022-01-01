Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Drone carrying marijuana crashes into Richland County home

The drone had its lights covered in duck tape and was found around midnight on Dec. 27.
Drone with marijuana attached crashes into Richland County home.
Drone with marijuana attached crashes into Richland County home.(Richland County)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A drone with a package attached to it crashed into a home in Richland County, leading police to find bags of marijuana inside.

Crashed drone found with marijuana attached to it.
Crashed drone found with marijuana attached to it.(Richland County)

The drone crash happened on Dec. 27 just after 10:30 p.m.

The Mansfield homeowner said she heard something hit her house, and found a drone next to her home with a package attached to it with a cord.

The drone was beeping when the woman found it and called the cops due to the package attached.

Police say they found multiple bags of marijuana inside the package, with two cellphones and charges inside as well.

Police also say that the LED lights were covered with tape to make the drone less visible.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald A. Powell, of Morley, Mo., was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the...
Morley man charged with murder in shooting of Sikeston teen
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Natalie B. Wilson was arrested...
Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today because there is a threat of flash flooding...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today for threat of flash flooding, strong storms
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.
One person killed Thursday in deadly crash on Highway 53 near Butler County line

Latest News

Several bars and restaurants are saying they're already swamped for New Year's Eve.
Local bars and restaurants on New Year's Eve
Nearly 300 new Illinois laws take effect in 2022.
Nearly 300 new Illinois laws take effect in 2022
One local restaurant has decided to ring in the new year as normal..... While still taking...
Local bars and restaurants prepare for New Year’s Eve festivities
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The sheriff’s office said a suspect shot at officers multiple times during the chase.
Report of armed robbery leads to police chase in Graves County