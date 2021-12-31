Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 58 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Thursday, December 30.

The newly reported death includes a woman in her 70s in Johnson County.

The health department also reported 60 newly recovered cases.

As of Thursday, there are a total of 401 active cases of the virus in the Southern Seven region.

The Southern Seven region currently has 188 deaths total.

