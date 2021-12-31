Report of armed robbery leads to pursuit in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies pursued an armed robbery suspect Friday morning.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that the suspect shot at officers multiple times.

It happened 11 a.m. with the pursuit ending near the Graves-McCracken County Line where shots were fired.

Officers were not injured.

After noon, officers closed both lanes of US Hwy 34 North as they detoured drivers on Ky Hwy 1241.

They reopened the lanes at 2 p.m.

