Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Report of armed robbery leads to pursuit in Graves County

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that the suspect shot at...
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that the suspect shot at officers multiple times.(WILX)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies pursued an armed robbery suspect Friday morning.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that the suspect shot at officers multiple times.

It happened 11 a.m. with the pursuit ending near the Graves-McCracken County Line where shots were fired.

Officers were not injured.

After noon, officers closed both lanes of US Hwy 34 North as they detoured drivers on Ky Hwy 1241.

They reopened the lanes at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, John Clary has...
Bloomfield man charged with second degree murder in shooting death
Donald A. Powell, of Morley, Mo., was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the...
Morley man charged with murder in shooting of Sikeston teen
As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.
One person killed Thursday in deadly crash on Highway 53 near Butler County line
Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Some of the sirens in Graves County were damaged during the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
Graves County to re-test storm sirens Friday at noon
Sean Riley and family.
Visitation, funeral services announced for Deputy Sean Riley
Change this caption before publishing
Pilot dies in plane crash in Barry County, Mo. Thursday