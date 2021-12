CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Murray State men’s basketball team defeated SEMO Thursday night in Murray, Ky. by a score of 106-81 in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Justice Hill scored 26 points and KJ Williams added a double-double, 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Racers.

