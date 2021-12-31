Heartland Votes
Pilot dies in plane crash in Barry County, Mo. Thursday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDEN, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified a pilot who died in an experimental aircraft in Barry County on Thursday.

Kenneth Phillip Taylor, 53, of Golden died in the crash.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says it Taylor’s first solo flight in the ultralight experimental aircraft. Sheriff Boyd says the plane struck part of a nearby home before crashing. The pilot flew about 500 feet in the plane.

Sheriff Boyd says these types of planes do not require a Federal Aviation Association license or registration because of the size.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

