New Year’s Eve safety

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and many folks often celebrate the holiday with parties that involve drinking.

”Motor vehicle accidents do kind of peak during the holidays especially on New Year’s Eve with alcohol involved,” said Sgt. Joey Hann.

That’s why the Cape Girardeau Police Department will have extra officers out on the road this New Years Eve to make sure everyone is driving safely.

“We don’t want people to remember this as a tragic time a year where somebody is involved in an accident, so we ask everybody to make sure they’re responsible in their celebration this year,” said Hann.

Sgt. Joey Hann said it’s important to plan ahead and not drink and drive.

“Make sure that prior to leaving your home you and the party that you’re leaving with kind of have a plan of where your gonna go and most importantly how your gonna make it back home safely,” said Hann.

The Cape County transit authority manager said it’s important to have transportation available especially for those who are drinking.

“When people are drinking and driving, they tend to not make the best decisions. So, whatever we can do to help that’s what were here for,” said Susan Red, Cape County transit authority manager.

Sgt. Hann said he encourages everyone to celebrate New Year’s as safely as possible.

“So they make it back to their family and we encourage everybody to make sure that they have a good plan prior to leaving the house and make sure that they are driving defensively and watching out for other drivers as well even if their doing everything else right on their own,” said Hann.

